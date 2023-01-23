Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I’ll continue tracking more scattered moderate to heavy rainfall showers/storms to push through the area tonight. Severe Weather threats will remain lower, but cannot be completely ruled out still.

If we see any of this, I’ll be mostly expecting a few damaging wind gusts. Likely happening between 7 to 9 PM, when our next cold front is pushing through. Rain chances should decrease quickly after midnight as our skies clear and cooler air moves in.

This will lead to starting temps tomorrow morning in the mid to upper-40s for most. I’ll look for sunny to mostly sunny skies all day as highs warm into the upper-50s to lower-60s that afternoon. We’ll also look for breezy winds at times throughout the day with gusts between 20 to 25 MPH.

Tuesday, I’ll look for highs back in the upper-50s to lower-60s. Before we repeat this weather pattern Wednesday, with more scattered rain chances and gusty winds throughout the day as another system moves through. This should lead to cooler temps and mostly sunny skies during the second half of the week as highs stay in the 50s & 60s.

