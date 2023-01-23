Sky Cams
EF-1 tornado damaged trees, mobile homes in Bacon County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An EF-1 tornado touched down in Bacon County on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said the tornado touched down around 6:32 p.m. just northwest of Alma and tracked for seven miles into Appling County.

Emergency response leaders in Bacon County said only two small mobile homes being restored had damage on the northeast side of the county. No one currently lived in the homes.

A few dozen trees were reported down.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

