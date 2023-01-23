Sky Cams
Flashback Bar aiming to help family of a man killed in deadly crash

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill bar is aiming to help the family of a man killed in a car crash on highway 17 last week.

The crash happened on Ogeechee Road at Chief of Love Road Wednesday evening.

32-year-old Adam Daughtry was pronounced dead on scene.

Georgia state patrol says his car became engulfed in flames after crashing into a tow truck.

Weekend nights during football season at Flashback Bar in Richmond Hill mean a packed house.

But on this Sunday the bar is crowded for another reason as many gather to help a grieving family.

“Right away we put everything together to help his family out, to pay for funeral expenses, and any other expenses that may occur,” James Castiglione said.

Bar owners say they quickly made plans to host a fundraiser following the deadly crash.

They hosted a raffle and donation table complete with Daughtry’s favorite beer aiming to start a fund for his son who he leaves behind11-year-old Kolt.

“Adam was part of our family. He was one of us,” Laura Castiglione said.

“It’s heartbreaking.

Adam’s father and brother were at the benefit.

Still emotional in the days following the crash they say they’ll remember Adam as someone who was loved by all.

“Ask anyone here that knows Adam, he had the biggest heart in the world. Ain’t nothing that boy wouldn’t do for you, absolutely nothing. He had no enemies, only friends,” Jason Daughtry said.

Bar owners describe Daughtry and his dog as Flashback regulars.

“He was here 3 or 4 times a week. Him and Apollo, he was here with his Doberman Apollo. Everybody knew him because of Apollo.

Daughtry’s family said Apollo was also killed in the wreck.

They say when they heard a dog was involved in the crash they began to worry.

“Because Apollo went everywhere with my son. He was like a child to Adam.”

Apollo’s proclaimed bar buddy was also sitting alongside staff as they sold tickets.

And despite the tragedy Daughtry’s father says the support he’s received in the wake of his son’s death has been a bright spot in a nightmare.

“I lost my faith in people a long time ago. I have to say, I’ve been proven wrong. It’s genuine, it’s real and people care. It’s amazing to me.”

