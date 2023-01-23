Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team releases statement day before anticipated trial
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest
‘No one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash says it was difficult to reach 911

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Murdaugh double murder trial
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota