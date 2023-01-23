Hometown Hero: The Neighborhood Association

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If the thought of making a mistake on your taxes is already becoming a concern, the Neighborhood Association can help with free tax assistance.

They have a new neighborhood. But the Neighborhood Improvement Association is once again doing the same good work it has for almost a quarter-century.

“We are a volunteer income-tax assistance site and we do free taxes.

They have also saved thousands of people money over the years by helping them avoid late fees and identifying tax credits. But even when they don’t, they do help people complete something that can be one of their most challenging and necessary tasks of the year.

“We have volunteers who come in all day long and do taxes. Volunteers give up their time and they go through training and it’s a very thorough training. and then they come in and do taxes,” Debra Simmons said.

This year, after 22 years in downtown Savannah, they will be doing it in person for the first time since 2019. And they will be doing it in a new office that is larger - and maybe more centrally located.

“I think it is because here we’re around so many businesses and a lot of the employees are eligible for this program.”

“This is an IRS initiative, and they want us to target low-income individuals, people living in rural counties, those who are disabled, and this year we are targeting those who are re-entering from incarceration.”

They started offering their tax service last week and will continue until the tax deadline, which this year is April 18.

“We will be able to do taxes on the 18th.”

“If we take your taxes on the 18th, we will e-file them that day, so they will go that day.”

But there’s no reason to wait until the last minute to go see the WTOC Hometown Heroes helping people with their taxes.

We love it. We love that people can come in and sit down and get their taxes prepared. We have more room in the lobby now, so it’s exciting.

