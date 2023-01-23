How to make a pie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is National Pie Day.

WTOC couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to bring on one of our food experts, Chef Darin from Chef Darin’s kitchen table.

Sweet Potato Pecan Buttermilk Pie

A celebration of Southern flavors in a pie shell! “Blind Baking” (baking the empty shell) before pouring in the custard filling will help to ensure that the bottom crust gets cooked through and doesn’t remain soggy. Do not toast the pecans before sprinkling on top or they will burn when the pie bakes.

[Yield: 1 9-inch pie] Prepared pie crust for a 9-inch pie pan.

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup buttermilk

1 14.5-oz. can sweet potatoes, drained

¼ cup (1/2 stick) melted butter

½ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line pie pan with prepared pie pastry, crimping the top edge, and carefully line with parchment paper or foil. Pour beans or pie weights on top of parchment paper or foil and bake pie crust for 30 minutes. Remove the paper and weights and return to oven to cook until the surface of the bottom crust looks dry, about 10 minutes.

While the crust is baking, combine the sugar, flour, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Mix together thoroughly to break up any lumps of flour and spices. Place the eggs, vanilla, buttermilk, and drained sweet potatoes into a blender or the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel chopping blade. Puree until the potatoes are smooth and everything is well blended. With the blender or food processor running, add the melted butter. When butter is incorporated, add the dry ingredients and blend well. Scrape to make sure no lumps of potatoes or dry mixture remains on the bottom.

Pour the filling into the pie crust while the crust is still warm. Sprinkle the top with the chopped pecans. Return to the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes (45-50 minutes convection) or until the center just barely jiggles. Cool at room temperature for 1 hour and then refrigerate for another hour or 2 before cutting and serving.

