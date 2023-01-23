Sky Cams
Lunar New Year celebrations underway in Savannah

Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the world and in the Coastal Empire are ringing in the Lunar New Year Sunday.

It’s a celebration taking place throughout Asia that marks the start of the lunar calendar.

Many in our area took part in the festivities including members of the Chinese Baptist Church in Savannah.

Leaders there hosted a celebration featuring traditional food and performances.

Organizers say it’s a time meant for homecomings and good fortune.

“We will remember the days where we were back home and we would eat the food that we are most familiar with our favorite dishes. This is a time of gathering, just like Christmas or Thanksgiving in our American culture.”

Each year is named after a Chinese zodiac and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

The Lunar New Year is considered to be the most important annual holiday in China but it’s celebrated in other countries around the world.

