Multi-million-dollar construction for Toombs County Courthouse underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction for the new, multi-million-dollar Toombs County Courthouse is taking shape.

If you’ve driven by there recently, you’ve seen that the outside brick and stone work is almost done.

This project is a massive undertaking and workers are here almost around the clock to get it done.

Right now, Jones says they’re finishing up the front of it by laying the brick and cast stone.

Jones says once they seal up the outside of the building they’ll move inside. Jones says construction hasn’t been much of a disruption for court work.

He says they’ve been able to continue on with regular courthouse duties, including several jury trials. Soon enough, this much bigger courthouse will allow them to do even more in a county that is seeing a lot of growth.

Jones says once they move into the courthouse, sometime in July, they will start clearing out the old courthouse and they don’t want anything to go to waste.

“We still have a lot of equipment and furniture in the current courthouse that’ll be auctioned off and available for any of the public who wants to come and purchase it. That’ll take about two weeks to do that once we move out of it and then after that the demolition of the existing courthouse will start,” John Jones said.

Once it’s torn down, this area I’m standing in will be used for parking and a park. Jones says the park will be for people working and visiting the courthouse throughout the week and it’ll be open on weekends too for the community to enjoy.

He says they don’t have a name for it yet, but it’ll be some type of memorial park.

