Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry.

Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law.

Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the 14th Circuit. Members of the Murdaugh family ran the Solicitor’s Office for more than 85 years from 1920 to 2006.

The Solicitor’s Office prosecutes criminal cases across its jurisdiction. In this case, Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. Meaning, the Murdaugh’s were the “top cops” in that large stretch of the Lowcountry for the better part of a century.

It started in 1920, when Randolph Murdaugh Sr., Alex Murdaugh’s great grandfather, became the first man elected to the role.

His son, Randolph Murdaugh Jr., took over the position after his father’s death and served until 1987.

Alex Murdaugh’s own father, Randolph Murdaugh III, then took over the post.

Alex also worked in the solicitor’s office part-time under his father. His father stayed in power until 2006, when he left the office to focus on his private practice.

That family legacy highlighted during a pre-trial motion, when the judge ordered Murdaugh’s grandfather’s portrait be removed from the courtroom.

The current Solicitor, Duffie Stone, took-over after Murdaugh’s retirement and still serves in that role. He has recused himself from the case.

