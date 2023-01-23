Sky Cams
Plan moving forward to raise clearance, replace cables of Talmadge Bridge

Talmadge Bridge(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plan is moving forward to raise the height of the Talmadge Bridge.

The State Transportation Board voted to move forward with a plan that will complete the work while also keeping the bridge open to traffic.

The project, which could cost an estimated $150 million or more, will replace existing cables and include maintenance on bridge bearings, joints and barriers.

“I touched on cables have been replaced on other bridges throughout the nation, and obviously, we have raised bridges before. We jack bridges fairly often, but I think combining those two is fairly unique approach across the nation that we’re excited to get to work on in Georgia,” GDOT Design Build Program Manager Andrew Hoenig said.

The heightened clearance of the bridge would impact the Savannah Ports, as larger and larger ships have been calling on the busy East Coast port.

The Department of Transportation will issue a qualification request for interested contractors in April with a response deadline of June. The hope would be that a contractor would be selected by December 2023.

There is no timetable for when any construction could possibly begin.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

