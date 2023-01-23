Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in 2018, the National Park Service issued a report that lowered the health status of Savannah’s Historic District from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘threatened’.

A historic district is moved to a ‘threatened’ ranking before it’s in danger of losing its historic ranking altogether.

Since then, multiple organizations within the community have been working to get that ranking back to satisfactory.

The City of Savannah had a meeting to hear more about what needs to be done.

People that live in the historic district, folks from the business community, and preservationists were all represented at the City of Savannah’s meeting Monday getting into the nitty gritty about the subdivision of property, and the possibility of conducting a “cultural landscape survey.”

“By doing a cultural landscape survey, we’re hoping that that report, once it’s generated, can help us look at our ordinances, our procedures, our policies, and strengthen them based on some of the key items that were picked up in that process,” Bridget Lidy said.

The survey would look at what’s been built in the Historic District also taking into account input from the public.

The group that met Monday, which doesn’t have a formal name, is also hoping to get the National Park Service’s help in conducting the survey.

“They’ve offered to provide us with some technical assistance so we want to go ahead and take advantage of that opportunity, and through that network that we have with them craft the best product that we can.”

There’s no timeline yet on when the survey would actually be conducted- it was just decided that it’s officially happening today.

But, Lidy says they’ll be actively working on it in the first quarter of this year.

“There’s a great effort to make some positive changes to our current policies and procedures that we have, and we want to go ahead and move as quickly as possible.”

The group today decided to meet on a monthly basis over the next several months to get a solid plan together for the survey.

