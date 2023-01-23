Sky Cams
Savannah police asking for public’s help identifying credit card fraud suspects

Card fraud suspects
Card fraud suspects(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man and woman captured on video using stolen credit cards.

The cards were stolen from a car in late Nov. and then used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro.

The couple is believed to be Hispanic.

The man was dressed in a black mask, black hat, black polo-style shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

The woman had long black hair and was dressed in a black mask, black hat, maroon sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at (912) 651-6994 ext. 1391 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

