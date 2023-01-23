Sky Cams
Savannah Police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen on East 38th St.

Joshallyn Huckleberry
Joshallyn Huckleberry(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

According to police, Joshallyn Huckleberry was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of East 38th Street.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She was wearing dark, baggy clothing.

Police say she is known to frequent Waters Avenue, Ott/Bolton and the airport.

If seen, please call 911.

