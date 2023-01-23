Sky Cams
Savannah Tech offering warehousing manufacturing certification courses in Bryan Co.

Savannah Tech offering warehousing manufacturing certification courses
Savannah Tech offering warehousing manufacturing certification courses(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was the first day of class for students looking to get into the manufacturing industry.

Savannah Tech is holding certification courses at the Lanier Learning Center in Bryan County.

Bryan County is no stranger to manufacturing with many companies announcing new facilities in the past year.

Now students say they’re taking these courses to be a part of what economic officials are describing as an industrial boom.

The course will offer students certifications in warehousing manufacturing and distribution skills.

Savannah Tech officials say that instructors will also focus on foundational skills highlighting work safety.

Students are using virtual reality headsets to simulate real word working environments.

Many say they’re looking to make their future better by taking this course since leaders in nearby counties have announced a slew of new manufacturing jobs throughout the Coastal Empire.

“Bryan County is definitely housing more warehouses. I think it’s a really big deal that we have programs like these for people who maybe are not as familiar with our industry,” Anthony Whited said.

“I have a one-year-old. I just want to better myself for him. I just felt like with me doing this, and taking this class, and seeing the opportunities that it’s offering, it’s good for me,” Sameia Bulloch said.

The course will also offer job placement through several partnering companies.

Classes runs for 6 weeks ending on March 17.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

