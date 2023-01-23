Sky Cams
South Effingham High brings home state wrestling title

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in the history of South Effingham High School, a team state championship trophy is brought home. The Mustang wrestling program captured the 6A Team Duals State Title.

The team was welcomed back to the South Effingham campus on Sunday by a large gathering of family and friends - signs, confetti, airhorns, you name it. A well-deserved celebration for a hardworking, gritty and humble group of athletes and coaches.

“I think what these kids will talk about later is that we set a goal - we have a list of goals on the wall here - we set a goal in spring to win a region title, to beat Brunswick, to make it to the elite eight and finish in the top three. For these young guys to put in the work they did and watch it actually work as an educator, retired military guy and coach, it is about the coolest thing I could offer them. We set out to do it. We did it and they see that. I think that’s going to last with them for a long, long time,” wrestling coach, Christopher Bringer said.

This result is something that the athletes work for year-round.

