United Way telethon to raise money for books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program.

That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second grade across Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

The telethon will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and last until 7:30 p.m.

Please call (912) 651-4006 to donate.

