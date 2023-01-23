SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is seeking outside help to come up with what’s next for the Savannah Civic Center.

Savannah City Council voted to demolish the Civic Center after plans for the Enmarket Arena were finalized in 2019.

City of Savannah staffers recently held a kick off meeting with that consulting firm to get the conversation started on what’s next for the Civic Center complex.

Employees working in the area say they still hope it’ll be an event space.

The city hired Sottile & Sottile Architectural Consulting firm to help with land planning, architectural assessment and support services for whatever city leaders decide will go here next.

The Urban Land Institute previously recommended removing the complex entirely since city staff has said they don’t have the money to keep the Civic Center running.

Across the street from the Civic Center sits Savannah Coffee Roasters. Shift leader and Savannah native Taylor Carter wants the complex to keep a similar purpose at a smaller scale.

“I believe it can be utilized as an event space and even funding can come from that because every year people come to Savannah for weddings, family reunions, even homecoming ceremonies like funerals and things like that for larger families,” Carter said.

While it’s unclear what’s next, city officials say the next step will be a proposal detailing a draft of plans. And as far as how much it cost the city to hire that consulting firm, city leaders say the contract should not exceed $100,000.

