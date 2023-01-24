Sky Cams
1 person dead following crash in Toombs Co.

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash in Toombs County.

Police say a car wrecked near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road around 3:13 p.m. Monday.

A blue ford fusion was found off the roadway where it hit a tree. Shalada Nelson, 40, was the driver of the fusion and died on the scene.

A witness said Nelson said she was having severe chest pains and attempting to driver herself to the hospital.

Police say, it is a possibility that Nelson had a medical issues that caused her death after the crash.

The investigation was turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

