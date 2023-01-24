Sky Cams
3,000 stuffed animals donated to Savannah children’s hospital

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patients at the children’s hospital in Savannah received a special surprise Tuesday.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates visited Memorial Health and handed out teddy bears.

The stuffed animals are coming from fans who threw them on the ice during the team’s teddy bear toss.

All together, 3,000 stuffed animals were collected.

The stuffed animals went to Hugaroo for cleaning and packaging.

The team will be giving out the teddy bears through out the year to children in the hospital.

