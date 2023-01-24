Sky Cams
Applications open for Savannah-Chatham choice programs

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Applications for choice programs across the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System that offer specialty programs are open.

The admissions process has gone through some changes in recent years.

As kids were asked to learn from home and then come back to a classroom reshaped by COVID-19, the application process for choice programs, like the one at Hubert Middle School, is changing.

The 26 choice programs at public schools across Savannah-Chatham County have opportunities for students to explore STEM, the arts, career technical fields, and more. But there is a process to get your children accepted.

If you’re interested in applying for your child, supervisor Jessica Horton says student’s test scores are no longer a deciding a factor. Horton says this may not be permanent change.

“Because students had to adapt to a different mode of learning rather than face to face, our students were online for a good portion of that time and we want to make sure that they adapted to that mode of learning without having to worry about test scores as much in being factor in their choice program admission,” Horton said.

The two requirements for children in grades 3 through 12 are an 80 percent GPA and satisfactory conduct in classrooms. Kids in second grade and below do not have admission requirements.

Horton says each school will have an open house for parents to get more information about their particular program.

For more information about those several choice programs available to students across SCCPSS, please click here.

Each choice school will have an open house for parents to get more information about the school’s particular program. The last day to apply is Feb. 3 and admission results will be sent on March 8.

