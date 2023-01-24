Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County.

The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county.

Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess spent playing together.

Effingham County School District Director of Exceptional Students Dr. Ashly Hunter says it’s a project they’d been working on since the beginning of this year.

“We worked for several months with our maintenance department coming up with ideas and a prototype and presented to our board. They were so generous that they approved eight inclusive playgrounds, so, we’ll have one at every elementary school.”

Not only making easier for those with physical or mental limitations to play but play together with all of their classmates.

“It just shows that the Effingham County School District will do whatever is needed to make sure all students are learning and all students have equal access to the things that help them at school.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.