Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

The district will have is bringing inclusive playgrounds to all of their elementary schools
Students, staff, cut ribbon on new playground
Students, staff, cut ribbon on new playground(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County.

The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county.

Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess spent playing together.

Effingham County School District Director of Exceptional Students Dr. Ashly Hunter says it’s a project they’d been working on since the beginning of this year.

“We worked for several months with our maintenance department coming up with ideas and a prototype and presented to our board. They were so generous that they approved eight inclusive playgrounds, so, we’ll have one at every elementary school.”

Not only making easier for those with physical or mental limitations to play but play together with all of their classmates.

“It just shows that the Effingham County School District will do whatever is needed to make sure all students are learning and all students have equal access to the things that help them at school.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Civic Center Complex
What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center?
Card fraud suspects
Savannah police asking for public’s help identifying credit card fraud suspects
Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.
Adam Daughtry
Flashback Bar aiming to help family of a man killed in deadly crash
Talmadge Bridge
Plan moving forward to raise clearance, replace cables of Talmadge Bridge

Latest News

File - police lights
1 person dead following crash in Toombs Co.
MPC completes historic site review complete for Yamacraw Village
MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village
Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
‘Everything is gone:’ Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey