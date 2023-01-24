First Alert: Chilly morning, storms arrive Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler air filters in continue to filter in behind the front, leading to a chilly Tuesday morning.

Dress warm! We're much cooler than yesterday with many of us waking up to temperatures close to freezing. pic.twitter.com/zHdZ80cuOz — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 24, 2023

Lows will be around freeze with lows in the upper 20s for inland areas and low to mid 30s around Savannah. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. The evening will be in the 50s, dropping to the 40s after sunset.

Temperatures start out near freezing, but we'll warm up nicely this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight ahead of storms moving in on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/EtcCdwXE94 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 24, 2023

A warm front lifts late Tuesday into Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s expected during our morning commute on Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers are possible with a chance of storms during the afternoon into the evening. Storms move into our western communities during the mid morning, clearing the coast by dinnertime. The bulk of us will see rain midday. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat but there is also a low-end risk for a tornado or two. It will also be a breezy day with highs near 70.

Cooler and calmer conditions move in behind a cold front Wednesday night. High pressure settles in through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 40s Thursday morning with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Friday morning will be cooler with mid 30s around and highs once again in the mid 50s.

The weather for this coming weekend looks nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40 on Sunday. Saturday will be dry with highs near 60. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday with rain moving in late into Monday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.