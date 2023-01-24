Liberty County Sheriff’s Office purchased scent preservation kits with $120,000 grant

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s most people’s worst nightmare but it’s unfortunately real all too often.

A family member or loved one wanders off, and you don’t know where they went.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in that situation and they have a grant from the Kevin and Avonte Program Grant to help.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was able to buy 800 scent preservation kits with the $120,000 grant those kits, meant to help people with conditions like Alzheimer’s.

“These kits allow us to collect individual scents from people that are in need, those that tend to wander from diminished mental capacities,” Lt. Corey Nadeau said.

That could also include dementia, or even children with autism.

The idea of the kit is to give a K-9 a clean scent sample to work with if it should ever need to track a specific person.

It’s a complex task for the dog, but completing the kit... is simple.

“They’ll open it up, and it’s suggested to rub it ten times over the neck, behind the head, behind the ears, under the armpits. That individual can ball it up and throw it in the jar,” Nadeau said.

Once the gauze is in the jar, you seal it up with the tape in the kit.

Then, you put the jar somewhere in your home you don’t go often like the top of a storage closet.

The kit only takes minutes to complete but could save critical time in the future.

“This allows us to go straight on scene and collect that specific individual’s odor and get right to work as opposed to trying to identify where that individual may have uncontaminated odors. We do have methods of collecting those, but it is time consuming.”

If you need a scent preservation kit, all you need to do is reach out to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. They’re completely free of charge.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.