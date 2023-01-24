Sky Cams
Second day of jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial

Defendant Alex Murdaugh prepares for jury selection to resume during his murder trial at the...
Defendant Alex Murdaugh prepares for jury selection to resume during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.( Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)(Joshua Boucher | AP)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNYT, S.C. (WTOC) - Day two of the Murdaugh murder trial in Colleton County meant day two of the jury selection process with a couple differences from day one.

Mainly, as Judge Clifton Newman instructed Alex Murdaugh to stand and face the jury, this time he greeted them by saying good morning - that’s not something we saw during day one.

Also, the questions from Judge Newman were the same but were met with different responses from potential juror pools, here’s one of those questions.

“Aside from the opinion that you’ve formed, can you put aside all of that and decide the case solely on based on the law and the evidence presented in court,” Judge Newman asked.

That same question has been asked to all four of the jury pools that have made their way through the Colleton County Courthouse over the last two days. But Tuesday morning’s pool - the fourth and final of the group - had more people answer that their opinions would not change during this trial than any other in the past two days.

There were 15 potential jurors that said they wouldn’t change their opinion depending on the trial and all of them were excused.

