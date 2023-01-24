St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders aim to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in March

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month.

The project will be built near that massive new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years.

After three years of planning, St. Joseph’s/Candler says it soon will be ready to break ground on a new 27-acre campus in south Bryan County.

Construction will take place across from Heartwood which is being built by developer Raydient Places.

St. Joseph’s,Candler president Paul Hinchey says the campus will be built in phases starting with a 15,000 square foot building for primary and urgent care.

“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg because that place is going to explode over a 25-year period. We have enough land that we’re just going to grow as the community grows,” Hinchey said.

Hinchey says a focus on health care in the early stages of a development is a unique approach in southeast Georgia.

“In residential development, prior to this, healthcare came as the tail on the development. That’s not what happened here. We’ve been involved with Raydient for four years.”

But being involved in the early stages has made planning unique…says Hinchey as the health group prepares to serve new developments housing both young and older populations.

“The modeling was much, much more sophisticated than what we’ve ever done before. And that was part of the excitement.”

Expanded imaging services…operating rooms and outpatient specialists are set to be added with the construction of four more campus buildings over the next two decades.

Hinchey says adding new health care options to the area in phases allows the health group to adjust to a growing community.

“It has to fit together as a Lego because it’s too expensive and it’s too intense. So, this is an accordion. As this community grows, we’re ready to grow and it’s a matter of time.”

After the five phases of construction, Hinchey says the project will cost approximately $70 million.

When this project was announced St. Joseph’s/Candler said groundbreaking was supposed to happen this month. But Hinchey says that’ll happen later next month.

Phase 1 completion is set for a year from now in February 2024.

