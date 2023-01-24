Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue.

Police say the boy was shot in the leg.

The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help.

WTOC spoke to a woman who says she works as a surgery technician and said she was in her driveway when the shooting happened and was able to spring into action.

“I saw the victim running past my car, and I saw his pants were covered in blood, and I was like, he’s hit,” Erika Williams said.

Williams says she called 911 twice but wasn’t able to get through.

But she says having worked at the hospital for 20 years, she knew how to help the teen.

“One guy was trying to hold pressure with a towel, and then another man came and gave me a band, and I wrapped it around his leg, a tourniquet pressure.”

Eventually, emergency services arrived and took the boy to the hospital.

Police say that his injuries aren’t life threatening but Williams, saying the incident highlights a constant threat to the community.

“I just pray that the young man survives this right here, and we can do something about this gun violence on our young people.”

Savannah Police haven’t named a suspect in this shooting.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.