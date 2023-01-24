UGA Athletic Department reviews crash that killed UGA player, staffer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Director of Athletics announced the university continues investigating the crash that killed UGA player Devin Willock and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.

According to Josh Brooks, the university is refraining from public statements regarding the investigation and the Athletic Department is conducting a review.

Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The UGA Athletics Department released the following statement saying in part:

“Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community. However, we want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident. Our review is preliminary at this time, and the Athletic Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy. Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event.”

According to the incident report for the crash, LeCroy appears to have been speeding and failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb and leaving the roadway.

Victoria Bowles and Warren McClendon were also injured in the crash, according to Athens-Clarke County police officials.

