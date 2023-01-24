Why is reading to kids at an early age important?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading is essential and serves as the basic building block for all learning.

That’s why it’s important to get books into the hands of children and their parents at early age.

“Research shows from 0-to-3 years old. Children are exposed to 1 point 4 million words. based on parents reading of them have a better foundation. They have a much richer vocabulary, and a stronger love for literacy. as well,” Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.

Even before they can talk, reading to a child can help build a baby’s brain. You are helping them become familiar with words and sounds and building a bond with your child.

“It is critically important that we read to our children from birth to 5 years, develops basic reading speech skills, research shows it builds strong relationships in the home our children build better. relationships with our parents.”

Early reading ignites creativity, sparks curiosity, and stimulates the imagination in young children.

“If you can not read, you can not learn. and if you can not learn, what happens in your life,” Brynn Grant said.

Which as you know is the cornerstone of them being successful, and attaining that high school diploma on the end of the journey.

