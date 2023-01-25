Sky Cams
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking.

Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam.

The event will bring experts together to educate those in law enforcement, social work and education. It also serves to raise awareness.

The Savannah Police Department’s assistant chief Devonn Adams says people should not let their guard down with such a serious issue.

If you’re interested, it will open to the public this Saturday at 9 a.m. on Savannah State University’s campus.

For more information, click here.

