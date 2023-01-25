Sky Cams
Chatham County 911 director provides details on emergency calls following deadly crash on Ogeechee Road

Generic image of calling 911
Generic image of calling 911(WMTV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s 911 director has provided an update after a deadly crash last week at Ogeechee and Chief O.F. Love roads.

A woman who stopped to help told WTOC that she had problems contacting 911. She said she failed to reach an operator on her first call. On the second try, she said a Ft. Stewart operator answered.

Chatham County’s 911 director said they received 25 calls within a 4-minute time frame Wednesday evening - 13 of which were about the crash.

The director says of the 25 calls, only one wasn’t answered and the call taker called them back within 12 seconds. Some calls were going to other jurisdictions.

The 911 director also said first responders were notified at 6:28 p.m. and officers arrived on scene at 6:32 p.m.

