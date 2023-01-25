City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose.

It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists.

City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.

Crews spread dirt around the outside curbing as they get closer to completion. The city took reached a deal with the railroad to makeover to this vacant lot that’s in the right of way.

They believe the makeover is both functional and fun. The space will include pads for outdoor art displays.

City councilmember Phil Boyum has helped lead the project he says it can help connect city-wide attractions like the Willie McTell trail and other parks all over town.

“Eventually, we want to connect all these parks together so people get a sense that the entire city of Statesboro is a place you can walk around,” said Councilmember Boyum.

The project comes in at less than $60,000 thanks in part to the use of city crews for it. It also features artificial rock from a local recycling company.

It can also be removed if the railroad ever resends the use agreement.

They hope to have it finished and officially opened in early Spring.

