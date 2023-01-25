Effingham Co. commission votes to use grant money to improve roads

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Effingham County residents have to wrestle with traffic every day.

Thanks to grant money, roads like Old Augusta Road right off of Highway 21 could be getting some improvements that would widen those roads.

There are signs of growth all around the county. Effingham County Fire has two new fire stations on the way so they can get to emergencies faster.

One is expected come to Guyton in February south of the roundabout near Highway 119. The other is expected to be ready in March on Hodgeville Rd. near Belmont Glenn housing.

As far as the roads that connect communities like those...

“It’s really a difficult situation for our constituents right now in our community,” said Wesley Corbitt.

The Effingham County Commission voted to use the state’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant that totals more than $1.3 million dollars to mill and resurface parts of Old Augusta Rd., Belmont Glenn to include most of Saddle Club Way, Gracen Rd., and Silver Hill Church Road.

Old Augusta Road often sees heavy truck traffic, according to Effingham County Commission Chairman Welsey Corbitt, so they’re going to work on...

“Widening it, putting roundabouts there so trucks can move safely from our industrial areas, to 21 and to the ports and that’ll help traffic as well.”

He says Hodgeville Rd. will also be getting roundabouts to make traffic flow smoother. And he says there are several more projects in the works to alleviate traffic pains.

“In about to three to five years it’s going to be a lot better in the county for commuting traffic and just traffic in general, truck traffic and so forth.”

