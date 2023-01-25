Effingham Co. School District releasing app to keep parents, students informed

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District has a new way to keep parents updated on what’s going on at public schools across the district.

It’s a new app with features to view your child’s calendar, get important notifications from the school district and stream school board meetings.

The app allows you to pick what schools you want to be informed about whether your child attends them or not. You can also see where your child’s bus is and find contact information for principals.

You and your child can view grades on the district’s app as well.

Effingham County School District’s Webmaster, Emily Tabolt says if there is an emergency at a school you will still receive a call and email. The app is just an extra measure to improve communication between the district and parents.

“I would rather have a parent get information and have questions about it and know exactly what to ask and who to ask then to feel like they’re lost because they didn’t get what they needed from the school,” said Talbolt.

She says the district will be releasing a survey soon where parents can let them know what they like about the app and what they think needs improvements.

