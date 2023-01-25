First Alert: Strong storms move in today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

A line of strong storms will move into our western areas late this morning, exiting the coast early this evening! Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. pic.twitter.com/vJdBCvIuAE — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 25, 2023

Warmer air is moving in, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s expected during our morning commute. Highs will be in the lower 70s, making it feel more like a spring day! Showers and storms move in from the west to the east, entering our western areas by mid morning and leaving the coast by the early evening hours. Almost all of us will receive rain, but a few storms will have the capability to produce damaging wind gusts of 60 miles per hour. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado or two. Calmer weather settles in after sunset.

Cooler and calmer conditions move in behind a cold front Wednesday night. High pressure settles in through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 40s Thursday morning with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Friday morning will be cooler with mid 30s around and highs once again in the mid 50s.

The weather for this coming weekend starts out nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40 on Sunday. Saturday will be dry with highs near 60. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday with rain moving in late into Monday. We’ll see another chance of rain on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

