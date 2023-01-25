Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy

FILE - President Joe Biden is shown visiting the U.S. border with Mexico earlier this month.
FILE - President Joe Biden is shown visiting the U.S. border with Mexico earlier this month.(President Biden / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Texas, accuses the Biden administration of “arbitrarily” creating recent changes and overstepping its authority. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping new immigration rules under President Joe Biden.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the lawsuit late Tuesday.

The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to his boldest move yet to confront the arrival of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The four nationalities that Biden addressed now make up the majority of those crossing the border illegally.

There were more than 2.38 million stops during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, which is the first time the count topped 2 million. The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take hardline measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Civic Center Complex
What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center?
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Talmadge Bridge
Plan moving forward to raise clearance, replace cables of Talmadge Bridge
Joshallyn Huckleberry
Savannah Police find missing 12-year-old

Latest News

The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks may be on their way to Ukraine after a preliminary agreement was...
After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in...
Explosive devices found in 2 locations in Nebraska city, authorities say