Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hearing held to decide if cameras allowed in courtroom during murder trial of Leilani Simon

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A dispute over media access in the murder trial of Leilani Simon.

Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon.

Wednesday’s hearing was all about whether news organizations will be allowed to record what happens in this case.

Of course the case has gotten national attention and many news organizations, including WTOC, filed the necessary paperwork to record what goes on in court.

Judge Tammy Stokes was supposed to oversee the proceedings.

However, it ended up being Judge Michael Karpf presiding he stated that Stokes was “unavoidably out of court” and he was covering in her absence.

Also present Leilani Simon’s public defender and a prosecutor working the case.

Judge Karpf said that Georgia law “generally allows media to cover trials and in-court proceedings.”

The prosecutor responded that he plans on objecting to any media recording, broadcasting, or livestreaming what happens in court.

Judge Karpf said that Judge Stokes would have to be the one to rule on this and that he “might watch the livestream when it happens.”

Karpf then ended court for the day without making a ruling.

We did learn a couple things from court Wednesday.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 13th, but Judge Karpf said that hearing will likely be dropped from the calendar.

Another thing to note the prosecution said they think Leilani’s trial will take about a week once a jury is chosen.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Civic Center Complex
What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center?
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
‘This will be what does it’, former Effingham teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
‘This will be what does it’: Former Effingham Co. teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
Savannah globe gets updates

Latest News

Cayte Vickery
Top Teacher: Cayte Vickery
Alcohol
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
FILE - Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge crew member Walker Huling, left, and maintenance...
Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats respond to Gov. Kemp’s 2023 State of the State Address