Leilani Simon has motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.(Chatham County Detention Center via WTOC via Gray Media Group)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is due back in court.

Leilani Simon is expected to appear for a motion hearing at the Chatham County Courthouse. During that hearing, a superior court judge will decide what kinds of documents are going to be available and who can access them as the case moves forward.

Earlier this month, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to let them see all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving Leilani’s three children, two of their fathers, and her mother, Billie Jo Howell.

However, the Department of Family and Children’s Service is asking the judge to keep those files away from Leilani Simon’s lawyers. This is all about whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial and if it would violate protections for the children involved in those DFCS cases.

On Wednesday, we hope to find out from the judge how those records will be handled. Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. We will have the latest on air and online from that hearing.

