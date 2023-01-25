Sky Cams
LIVE: Opening statements begin in Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

The 12 jurors and 6 alternate jurors were selected Wednesday before opening statements began.

A timeline of events is available below:

