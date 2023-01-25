Sky Cams
Museum of the Mighty Eighth hosting “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force tells the stories of our heroes in the sky.

This weekend, they’re inviting families to come learn more about the exploration beyond our sky.

“Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day is coming up Saturday.

Pete Nichols from the Museum of the Mighty Eighth is here this morning with a look a what families can expect this weekend and some other programs coming up.

