Savannah globe gets updates

This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the iconic globe in Savannah along Derenne Avenue is looking almost brand new.

It’s been nearly 25 years since the 60 foot globe was painted but this week the same muralist will once again be painting it. All around that area, there are several projects happening, but the globe will stay in its place. In addition to the fresh paint job, the base of the globe also has some updates to put supports in place because of the extra traffic going around it.

On Wednesday, we are expecting an update on the project from Alderman Nick Palumbo and Parker’s CEO, Greg Parker. Alderman Palumbo says the globe has been in place since 1955 and was last painted in 1999, which is almost 25 years ago.

He says he is so excited to see all the new life around the globe. The new Parker’s location is now open and the Starbucks and Chick-fil-a are expected to open sometime soon, we will be getting an update on when exactly those will open on Wednesday.

With all that development, Alderman Palumbo says the city engineers have spent well over a year designing and planning to make sure that traffic impacts are minimal once all of the additions are open.

