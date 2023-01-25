SCAD teams up with Deloitte to open a new research and design studio

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks the grand opening of the Deloitte Foundry here at SCAD and school and business leaders alike say it’s ushering in a new era of design thinking right here in Savannah.

Community leaders, SCAD staff, and members of Deloitte were able to tour the building.

SCAD leaders say the building is the culmination of a working relationship they’ve had with Deloitte since 2019.

Students have previously had the opportunity to work on hands-on research assignments for the company through the school’s in-house research group known as SCADpro.

Now this building broadens those opportunities even further. School leaders say the benefits of this partnership go beyond SCAD’s campus.

“We’re very very lucky to have SCAD within a city that embraces diversity and creativity as well. It creates economic impact, the companies that come and visit us and come work with us fall in love with the city, they’re staying at our hotels, they’re taking tours, they’re eating at our restaurants. Plus we’re preparing a whole workforce to enter the Savannah market and beyond,” Paul Stonick said.

Company leaders say this partnership will help bring new perspectives to their clients.

“I’ve been in the workforce for a long time, and I started out with everything we can’t do. It’s nice to be working with a research team of students who are pushing us to go beyond the boundaries that we set artificially, and take us to the next level,” Gretchen Brainard said.

So far, Deloitte has employed more than 30 SCAD graduates a number both groups only expect to grow.

