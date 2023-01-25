Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Cayte Vickery

Cayte Vickery
Cayte Vickery(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Teaching is about much more than throwing out numbers and facts, it’s about reaching and challenging students that they can do the work.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher Cayte Vickery from Effingham County.

Cayte Vickery is teaching how to multiply fractions to her 5th grade students at Rincon Elementary School.

“They do a great job. They challenge themselves daily. As we preach here, to self monitor and they do that day in and day out to push, themselves to the next chapter, to the next challenge.”

Vickery says she always wanted to be a teacher.

“Yes, since I was a little girl. both my parents have been educators so its just what I grew up knowing to do.”

Vickery says these kids make doing her job easier.

“They are good kids. They’re smart. They’re sweet, most of the time. Just kidding. I just want them to know that I do care, I challenge them, and most of the time they rise to the occasion.”

“She is special to me and my classmates, the way she teaches us. She brings the fun. She makes it fun for me to come to school each day,” Blaine Clary said.

“I think relationships are huge. Sometimes as teachers we get so caught up in the data and the scoring. But really what it comes down to is building the relationships with the students in your class. To make sure we are on the same page. They are pleasing you, they want to do better, and I think that is the number one thing.”

Cayte Vickery, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

