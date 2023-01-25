Sky Cams
Volunteers help work on dining hall for Fostering Bulloch’s 7th Mile Farm

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A getaway for foster kids and families gets bigger by the day.

Volunteer crews from Aspen Aerogels worked today on the dining hall at 7th Mile Farm.

Organizers of Fostering Bulloch have built the 30-acre retreat as a place for foster children and families to enjoy camps and workshops.

It includes cabins to house 100 people and also recreation areas.

Organizers say foster families need a safe place to enjoy with other families experiencing the same life experiences.

“So we’re absolutely intentional about created a controlled safe environment so they can let down the barriers that they build up just to survive in daily life. This place is supposed to be set apart from the rest of the world,” said Chris Yaughn with 7th Mile Farm.

The dining hall building is one of several that 7th Mile got possession of and brought to the site.

They’re already planning camps and foster care clinics for this summer.

