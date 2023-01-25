Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to healthcare

By Jessica Savage
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two household names have joined forces to give black mothers in Georgia better access to maternal care.

Walmart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and Care Source announced the launch of a new website this week to give pregnant women free access to healthcare professionals and a vast support network.

The website is where black mothers and expectant mothers can sign up for free access.

WTOC spoke to a vice president with Walmart about why the company chose Georgia.

“You think about Georgia having the third largest black population in the U.S. and it also has the second highest maternal mortality rate. But from a Walmart perspective, we know we can help a lot of moms. We also have 215 stores in Georgia. We have 10 distribution centers and employee 67,000 associates,” said Warren Moore, Walmart Vice President.

Moore said Walmart will consider possibly expanding the program nationwide at a later date.

Click here to go to the free website where you can sign up.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Civic Center Complex
What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center?
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
‘This will be what does it’, former Effingham teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
‘This will be what does it’: Former Effingham Co. teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
Savannah globe gets updates

Latest News

Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to...
Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to healthcare
St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders aim to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in March
THE News at 6
St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders aim to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in March
New Coastal Health District director
Coastal Health District appoints first Black director