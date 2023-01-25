Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to healthcare

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two household names have joined forces to give black mothers in Georgia better access to maternal care.

Walmart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and Care Source announced the launch of a new website this week to give pregnant women free access to healthcare professionals and a vast support network.

The website is where black mothers and expectant mothers can sign up for free access.

WTOC spoke to a vice president with Walmart about why the company chose Georgia.

“You think about Georgia having the third largest black population in the U.S. and it also has the second highest maternal mortality rate. But from a Walmart perspective, we know we can help a lot of moms. We also have 215 stores in Georgia. We have 10 distribution centers and employee 67,000 associates,” said Warren Moore, Walmart Vice President.

Moore said Walmart will consider possibly expanding the program nationwide at a later date.

Click here to go to the free website where you can sign up.

