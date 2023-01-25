Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy is under investigation.

Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off-duty.

According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to “educate” a 78-year-old man when things got physical. Officers arrested Hedman and charged him on three counts.

Because two of those were felonies, Hedman’s authority to perform arrests has been revoked.

The sheriff’s office fired him when he was served.

They did not specify what charges Hedman faces, but we will update you as soon as we learn more.

