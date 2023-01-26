Cooking with B. Matthew’s

Sky Cams
By Tim Guidera
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - B. Matthews was at the forefront of Savannah’s culinary revolution. Opening 20 years ago and helping take the local food scene in a new direction.

It is also the Flagship restaurant for the Gaslight Group.

William Oglesby is the group’s executive chef. He joined Morning Break to show us an item off the B. Matthews menu that also shows how the restaurant has evolved over the years.

