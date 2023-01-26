Cooler today, plenty of sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain has moved out and cooler and drier air will settle in.

It's much cooler this morning with temperatures in the 40s! pic.twitter.com/iuF6OrK0b6 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 26, 2023

High pressure settles in through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 40s Thursday morning with the wind making it feel like the upper 30s at times. Afternoon highs only make it to the mid to upper 50s along with plenty of sunshine. Friday morning will be cooler with mid 30s in Savannah and lows near freezing for inland communities. Highs will highs once again reach the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend.

The weather for this coming weekend starts out nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40 on Sunday. Saturday will be dry with highs near 60. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday with rain moving in late into Monday. We’ll see another chance of rain on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s with warmer air returning next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

