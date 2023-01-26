Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential.

Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.

WTOC showed up and called in advance for an interview, but when we got there they told us we could not record their presentation.

They’ve been trying to convince the community of their plans for six months but just like the Metropolitan Planning Commission denied them, residents don’t want it in their neighborhood. That includes SCCPSS School Board Member Dr. David Bringman who’s lived in Georgetown since 1984.

“I believe most people who were here tonight would like the area to stay similar to what it looks like now. Not against growth...just not exponential growth of this size. I’m glad that they came and listened. It was unfortunate that they didn’t believe that the news that would come here to report on something happening in the community should be reporting,” Dr. Bringman said.

You won’t hear from Landmark because they didn’t want their presentation Wednesday night recorded, even for residents who weren’t able to make it. Many residents have heard of the development plans before - 399 homes, with a mix of townhomes and single family homes.

It’s not the rezoning some have a problem with, it’s the scale of it.

“Split the difference and build 300 homes and not 400 homes so they can have less density and that would reduce the traffic,” said Bonnie Mandly who lives in Georgetown.

The land is zoned agricultural. Developers said this project would take 15 years to complete. Some people also voiced frustration with lack of research and outreach.

“What the builder’s don’t think about is reaching out further than just the immediate community and the high schools that would be impacted. Most of the high schools that would be districted from this area are more full so looking down the road we would have to think about how those students would impact future enrollment,” said Dr. Bringman.

Landmark 24 will go before the MPC for approval on February 7th at 1:30pm. From there, it will go to Savannah’s City Council for a vote.

