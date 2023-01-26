Former Savannah police chief renominated for U.S. Marshal position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter has been nominated again for a U.S. Marshal seat.

U.S. Congress records show his nomination was filed on Monday and has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Minter is seeking a 4-year term as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. The position oversees U.S. Marshal Services for 43 counties in Georgia and provides support for three federal courthouses, including Savannah.

Former Garden City Police Chief David L. Lyons most recently served in the seat after he was appointed by President Donald Trump. Lyon’s term expired at the end of the last year.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) currently serves on the Judiciary Committee where the nomination has been referred.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.