Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

GBI investigating death at McIntosh County jail

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCINTOSH COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death at the McIntosh County jail.

According to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unconscious in their cell Wednesday night. The inmate had been arrested the day before.

The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Again, the GBI is investigating this death.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
Savannah globe gets updates
Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident
‘This will be what does it’, former Effingham teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
‘This will be what does it’: Former Effingham Co. teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Chief prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters, left, asks Daniel Greene, a sergeant with the...
First witnesses take stand in Murdaugh murder trial
ft stewart expert badges
Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges
THE News at 5:30
Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges
THE News at 4:30
Tybee Island city council to discuss funding study for workforce housing