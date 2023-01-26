GBI investigating death at McIntosh County jail

MCINTOSH COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death at the McIntosh County jail.

According to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unconscious in their cell Wednesday night. The inmate had been arrested the day before.

The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Again, the GBI is investigating this death.

